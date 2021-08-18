Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG (OTC:)’s Mexico unit said on Wednesday that it had agreed with a workers’ union to a 5.5% salary increase.
The deal with the Independent Union of Volkswagen (DE:) Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW), also included a 1% increase to workers’ savings funds, the company’s statement said.
