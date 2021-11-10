Volkswagen Ranks 3rd Among NEV Makers in China, Chairman Says By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — In a post on LinkedIn, Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Group (DE:), said the company now ranks third among all NEV manufacturers in China.

Shares of Volkswagen fell 1.7% on Wednesday.

“With almost 13.000 e-cars sold in October, VW outperformed local competitors like Nio (NYSE:), Xpeng (NYSE:) or Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:) and now ranks No.3 among all NEV manufacturers,” Diess posted.

He added that the company’s ID.4 models were awarded top ratings in China’s most important safety institutes.

“The ID.4 X received “All Good” in a crash test by C-IASI and the ID.4 CROZZ achieved the best result ever at the side pole impact at the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute,” he added.

The ID.4 has already received top safety ratings at the EU NCAP and US NHTSA.