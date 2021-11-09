Volkswagen plans new factory near Wolfsburg to build Trinity model

Article content

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen is planning to build a new state-of-the-art car factory close to its main site at its German headquarters in Wolfsburg, hoping to raise its game as the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory near Berlin draws closer.

The plant, which still requires approval by Volkswagen’s supervisory board over the coming weeks, is part of Volkswagen’s Trinity project, under which the carmaker wants to build a flagship electric sedan in Wolfsburg from 2026. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)