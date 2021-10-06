Volkswagen Mexico extends partial production stop in Puebla plant -union document

Article content

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican unit of German automaker Volkswagen will extend a production stop at one of its segments in a plant at the central state of Puebla that produces the popular Jetta model from Oct. 6 to 15, a labor union document showed on Tuesday.

It comes as the industry is facing a worldwide semiconductor shortage after manufacturers shifted production toward laptops, cell phones and video games during the pandemic.

Volkswagen in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford have suspended operations several times this year.

In early September, the United States and Mexico agreed to create a working group on supply chains of semiconductor manufacturers to promote their proper functioning and reduce the region’s vulnerability to the lack of supplies. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Leslie Adler)