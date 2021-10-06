Volkswagen Mexico extends partial production stop in Puebla plant -union document By Reuters

© Reuters. An employee works on the production line of the Volkswagen Tiguan cars at the company’s assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. Picture taken on July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/Files



By Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican unit of German automaker Volkswagen (DE:) will extend a production stop at one of its segments in a plant at the central state of Puebla that produces the popular Jetta model from Oct. 6 to 15, a labor union document showed on Tuesday.

It comes as the industry is facing a worldwide semiconductor shortage after manufacturers shifted production toward laptops, cell phones and video games during the pandemic.

Volkswagen in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Automakers such as General Motors (NYSE:), Volkswagen and Ford have suspended operations several times this year.

In early September, the United States and Mexico agreed to create a working group on supply chains of semiconductor manufacturers to promote their proper functioning and reduce the region’s vulnerability to the lack of supplies.