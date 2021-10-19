Volkswagen executive sees global chip shortage running well in 2022 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo



DETROIT (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG (OTC:)’s top Americas executive said on Tuesday the global chip shortage will run well into next year.

“Without a doubt, this shortage is going to go well into 2022, at least the second half of ’22,” Scott Keogh said on a panel at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit.

He added while the issue may ease in the fourth quarter of this year, the industry still cannot meet market demand.