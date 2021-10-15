Volkswagen EV deliveries up 100+% in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Volkswagen (DE:) (Volkswagen AG (BR:)) Group reported a 108.5 percent year-on-year increase in deliveries of its electric vehicles in the third quarter, to 122,100 vehicles.

Europe remains VW’s most important sales market with 81,700 e-cars delivered. In China, 28,900 cars were handed over to customers. This represents an increase of 315 percent compared to the prior-year quarter.

“Our global electric offensive continues to run at full speed: we are clearly the number 1 for all-electric vehicles in Europe, and the number 2 in the USA. In China, we really took off in the third quarter, with deliveries of BEVs almost 60 percent higher than in the entire first half of the year. The strong demand for our global target for the year of one million electrified vehicles (BEVs+PHEVs) is definitely there.” said VW Head of Group Sales, Christian Dahlheim.

Volkswagen preferred shares moved higher following the delivery news. While off the day’s highs, they are still up 1.3% at 198.9 a share.

