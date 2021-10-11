Volkswagen delays decision on gigafactory -Czech industry minister By Reuters

“It was assumed that they would decide by the end of the year, now it is moved to mid-2022, not only regarding the Czech Republic,” Havlicek told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday that Germany’s Volkswagen (DE:) has delayed a decision on the location of its gigafactory, where the Czech Republic was among the candidates.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The VW logo is seen at the site of the first hearing against VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal, at the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, Germany, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/

