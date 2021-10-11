Volkswagen delays decision on gigafactory -Czech industry minister By Reuters

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday that Germany’s Volkswagen (DE:) has delayed a decision on the location of its gigafactory, where the Czech Republic was among the candidates.
“It was assumed that they would decide by the end of the year, now it is moved to mid-2022, not only regarding the Czech Republic,” Havlicek told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.