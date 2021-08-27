Vogue tokenizes magazine covers, autographed Tesla and more… By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NFTs are in Vogue
Readers of the high-end fashion magazine Vogue Singapore will be able to fight for a chance to purchase two tokenized front cover images.
The front cover of Vogue’s September issue will feature QR codes allowing readers to sign up for an auction of two one-of-a-kind “virtual-only covers.” While Vogue has revealed that the auction will take place in September, the publication has yet to reveal the exact date of the auction.
Tokenized Tesla (NASDAQ:) autographed by Elon Musk
Another Animoca investment
Weiss takes his entourage to NFTs
Roundup
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.