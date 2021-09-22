Vodafone Idea confident of funding deal after boost from govt package

Article content NEW DELHI — Vodafone Idea is confident it can reach a fundraising deal with potential investors, bolstered by a federal government package that provides much-needed relief to the debt-ridden mobile carrier, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea, a combination of the India unit of Britain’s Vodafone Group and domestic telecoms company Idea Cellular, has a net debt of 1.91 trillion rupees ($25.86 billion), including government dues of 1.68 trillion rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last week approved a relief package for the country's cash-strapped telecoms sector, including a four-year moratorium on airwaves fees due to the state. CEO of Vodafone Idea Ravinder Takkar said investors had been waiting to see whether New Delhi would ensure that at least three players exist in the telecoms sector and also wanted the funding to be used for business rather than paying government dues. "With this package all of those fears to some extent have been put aside," Takkar said in a video interview, without specifying the names of investors the company was in talks with or a timeline for the fundraising. Local media reported earlier this year that Vodafone Idea was in talks with investment manager Apollo Global Management to raise up to $3 billion. On Wednesday, Takkar declined to confirm the talks, saying it was "just speculation."