Vodafone and DT all-you-can-watch video deals violate EU rules

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union’s highest court ruled on Thursday that all-you-can-watch video products offered by Vodafone (NASDAQ:) and Deutsche Telekom (OTC:) in Germany violated the bloc’s rules on roaming and net neutrality.

“‘Zero tariff’ options are contrary to the regulation on open internet access,” the European Court of Justice said in a two-page ruling made after two German courts sought its opinion on the matter.

“It follows that limitations on bandwidth, tethering or on use when roaming…are also incompatible with EU law.”

