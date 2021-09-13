VMAs Awkward Moments 2021

Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly??????
Host Jamila Mustafa made this comment about Lil Nas X’s look during his pre-show interview:
Kid Laroi missed part of his first line when opening the show.
Some people pointed out that Olivia Rodrigo was out of breath during the last half of her performance:
Justin thanked a long list of family members except his wife Hailey Bieber during his acceptance speech for Best Pop Song.
This writer George M. Johnson pointed out this weird aspect of the show:
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn’t even kiss when he won — they just briefly touched tongues:
Doja forgot her mic when announcing Best New Artist:
