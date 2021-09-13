VMAs Awkward Moments 2021

Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly??????

The year’s VMAs were definitely one for the books — but not without a few awkward moments. Here are some of the best:

1.

Host Jamila Mustafa made this comment about Lil Nas X’s look during his pre-show interview:

Watch how this interviewer responds after Lil Nas X asked her if he looked good during an interview at the #VMAs red carpet.


Twitter: @BuzzingPop

3.

Kid Laroi missed part of his first line when opening the show.

Now THAT is how you open the 2021 #VMAs 👏 What was your favorite part of @JustinBieber’s opening performance with @TheKidLAROI?!


Twitter: @vmas

5.

Some people pointed out that Olivia Rodrigo was out of breath during the last half of her performance:

.@Olivia_Rodrigo just left her mark on the #VMAs stage with that incredible performance of “good 4 u”


Twitter: @vmas

At least she sang live, too!

6.

Justin thanked a long list of family members except his wife Hailey Bieber during his acceptance speech for Best Pop Song.

10.

This writer George M. Johnson pointed out this weird aspect of the show:

Wait. So…instead of the VMAs just giving Busta the Video Vanguard, they created a new award for the Foo Fighters, gave no Vanguard award and still had Busta perform?


Twitter: @IamGMJohnson

11.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn’t even kiss when he won — they just briefly touched tongues:

12.

Doja forgot her mic when announcing Best New Artist:

