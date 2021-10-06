Vivica A. Fox Claps Back At Twitter User Who Said She Has A Close Relationship With R. Kelly

Oop! Folks better recognize that Vivica A. Fox isn’t the one nor the two! The longtime actress recently got into a heated back and forth on social media. A Twitter user named Cameron (@camdeion) made a few allegations against Vivica, including having a “close” relationship with R. Kelly. As a result, Vivica responded to him with the “AHT AHT,” along with a ‘lil razzle dazzle of spice on top!

Cameron began by saying that Vivica was around R. Kelly “a lot” when the sexual crimes were happening.

“…Guess you said you wouldn’t snitch and now you’re calling him a snitch Bc he wants to out the other pedophiles,” Cameron tweeted. “I figured street code wouldn’t matter in this case you scared?”

The user was referencing a conversation from Fox Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens.” Vivica, along with Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy and Syleena Johnson, discuss “trends & topics in entertainment, news, and politics,” according to the show’s website. The chit-chat centered around unconfirmed reports that R. Kelly plans to snitch on other pedophiles in the industry.

LisaRaye shared her views saying R. Kelly wouldn’t benefit from being inside or outside of prison. Vivica chimed in saying “and he’s a snitch,” thus referencing the circulating reports.

Well, Ms. Fox didn’t hold back on Cameron calling him an a**hole before correcting his assumptions.

“I had no idea he was abusing young women,” Vivica responded. “I’m a stand-up woman so don’t u dare bring yo b***h a*s over here and call me s coward! NOW WHAT??”

Look here ASSHOLE!! I had no idea he was abusing young women! I’m a stand-up woman so don’t u dare bring yo bitch ass over here and call me s coward! NOW WHAT?? https://t.co/u5SkFRpViC — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) October 5, 2021

She also caught wind of a tweet in which Cameron responded to another Twitter user alleging that Vivica is “close with R. Kelly too.” So, she served him another helping of cussing.

“STOP LYING ON ME CLOUT CHASING A*S B****H,” Vivica wrote. “I was asked to present an award to him years ago & that was it! What the hell u doing with yo life? Besides hiding be Twitter fingers?? I’ll wait.”

In another tweet, Cameron says to Vivica “if you’re on the list just say that.” She responds by asking “Who’s this b***h a*s dude.”

But Cameron doesn’t hold back, he labels Vivica “weird for calling him a snitch in a situation” like R. Kelly’s. Finally, Vivica decides to block the Twitter user — ending the exchange. However, she continued to retweet content coming for Cameron’s head.

No! #BoyBye u won’t get attention 2day! BLOCKED! https://t.co/sQiA1Ia0mD — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) October 5, 2021

It’s no surprise that Viviva wouldn’t want her name affiliated with the disgraced R&B singer, producer and songwriter. As previously reported, R. Kelly was found guilty last week in his sex trafficking trial. He was convicted of nine charges associated with racketeering. Prosecutors built a case based on the accusation that he ran a criminal enterprise consisting of managers and assistants who recruited young women and girls for sexual acts with the singer. While he awaits sentencing, R. Kelly also faces troubles for alleged sex crimes in Illinois and Minnesota.

