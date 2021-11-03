Vivendi pushes for bigger role in Telecom Italia in challenge to CEO -sources

Article content MILAN/ROME — Telecom Italia’s top investor Vivendi wants to play a bigger role at Italy’s largest telecoms group, calling into question the position of CEO Luigi Gubitosi after two profit warnings in the span of months, two sources close to the matter said. French media giant Vivendi, which holds a 23.8% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM), wants to discuss proposals to relaunch the group and extract value from its key landline grid with the Italian government, they added. Vivendi declined to comment, reiterating its commitment to contribute to the long term success of TIM.

Article content TIM declined to comment. Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is TIM’s second-largest shareholder through a 9.8% holding, which has been built in the past years to oversee its network assets, deemed as strategic by authorities in Italy. Piling pressure on Gubitosi to reorganize TIM and turnaround its business, Vivendi has managed to get an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 11, sources have said, after it expressed its disappointment at a board meeting last week. Earlier this year, Vivendi and CDP both backed a slate of nominees to appoint TIM’s board of directors, confirming Gubitosi as CEO and former Bank of Italy official Salvatore Rossi as chairman. But since then, TIM has issued two profit warnings due to weak performance of its key domestic business, giving the French group leeway in its push for changes.