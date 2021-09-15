Home Business Vivendi paves way for Lagardere takeover with Amber stake buy By Reuters

Vivendi paves way for Lagardere takeover with Amber stake buy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vivendi is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – French media conglomerate Vivendi (OTC:) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Amber Capital’s 17.9% stake in Lagardere, adding to its own holding and putting it in position to launch a takeover offer for the owner of Paris Match.

Vivendi already owns 27% of Lagardere, and its stake will pass the 30% threshold at which it is obliged to launch a bid.

The French company said in a statement that buying the Lagardere stake could take until December 2022, as it is conditional on approvals, including from European regulators, but that it would launch a takeover offer once it was completed.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©