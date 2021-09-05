Home Business Vitalik Buterin Says DOGE Should Switch to Proof-of-Stake By CoinQuora

  • Vitalik Buterin answers questions from his 268 Twitter (NYSE:) followers.
  • He says he hopes Dogecoin will switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
  • DOGE should put its funds into a DAO he adds.

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of shares his thoughts on the future of Dogecoin (DOGE). During the discussion, Buterin expresses interest in the possibility of Dogecoin’s blockchain switching from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

As part of a Twitter experiment, Buterin opened a conversation to his 268 Twitter followers. Many replied to the thread with questions of their own. While some were crypto-related, some were not.

