Vitalik Buterin makes list of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Vitalik Buterin makes list of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021

Matilda Colman
Time magazine has named co-founder Vitalik Buterin one of the most influential people this year, along with musicians, world leaders, activists, and others.

Appearing in the list of Time’s innovators for 2021, Buterin is named alongside Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO and Dogecoin (DOGE) proponent Elon Musk, and others. In his profile on the Ethereum co-founder, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian cited Buterin’s role in building the Ethereum network to a market capitalization of more than $400 billion and encouraging the development of decentralized apps and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.