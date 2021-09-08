VistaJet sees 86% increase in pet travel and enhances its VistaPet program with dedicated crew training and more pet partners

Extensive education includes courses on vital signs, animal behavior, fear of flying and CPR procedures for furry companions

London, September 8, 2021: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, further expands its comprehensive VistaPet program, as the number of animals onboard soars 86% over the last two years and global pet ownership continues to rise.

Safety, security and the wellbeing of clients are fundamental for all at VistaJet. In addition to the unparalleled training with the British Butler Institute, Norland College and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, as well as being the first in private aviation to have in-house MedAire instructors, VistaJet’s team of over 200 Cabin Hostesses now has tuition in all segments of pet first aid to ensure safety for all in-flight and that loyal companions receive the same leading service as their owners.

The extensive training program includes:

Pet CPR procedures from checking circulation, identifying location of the heart and optimum ratio of compressions to breath;

Recognizing warning signs of chocking and the best maneuvers for the situation;

Vital signs such as heart rate, varying pulse locations, body temperature, and mucous membrane and capillary refill time to check for circulation and levels of oxygen in the bloodstream;

Understanding indications of poisoning from ingested or topical, spider or insect bites, and the best treatment for each;

And to better understand behaviors, crew members also learn how to read body language, whether that be a friendly dog holding its ears up and a loosely wagging tail; a fearful dog with ears back and tail tucked; recognizing the difference between a rapidly twitching tail and a friendly wag; or the unpredictability of cats, gaining clues from their eyes, ears and whiskers.

Matteo Atti, EVP Marketing & Innovation at VistaJet said: “The fast increase in pet adoptions is paired with a habit of having pets as daily companions. Rabbits are a recent new breed of pet flown by VistaJet, and while dogs continue to make up the majority of animal passengers, the number of cats spiked 357% from 2019 to 2020. It’s important to continually evolve

our services to offer best-in-class travel solutions to all our passengers, making them feel safe and cared for at all times. With one in four Members flying with pets, VistaJet is dedicated to ensuring dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and any other guests benefit from

the same unparalleled service their owners expect from us.”

With a 53% increase globally in new memberships during the first half of 2021, there is clear continued demand from travelers looking for a safer and more reliable flying solution. VistaJet makes flying private with pets seamless, even at destination. As customers continue to seek safe havens for the entire family, VistaJet’s Private World collection introduces the very-best pet-friendly properties around the globe. At participating Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, pets feel right at home with tailored menus and exclusive amenities, massages and cabanas for furry friends to enjoy during their stay.

VistaPet’s leading offerings also provide additional solutions for comfort and health, including:

Fear of flying courses for fearful ones. In partnership with The Dog House, pre-flight courses are offered to prepare for a comfortable in-flight experience. The four-week training helps dogs overcome sounds of jet engines, air pressure and the movements of air turbulence.

Balanced menus to keep animals healthy and hydrated. Pet passengers are served in-flight meals created in collaboration with clinical veterinarian Dr Bruce Fogle. Natural flower essences are also available to mix with pet’s drinking water to aid relaxation.

A safe and soft cabin. During the flight, pets can enjoy handmade Labbvenn sleep mats so they can sit down near their owners in the cabin.

In-flight amenity kits. The VistaPet Pochette includes bio-organic, nutritional pet food from Rockster, treats created by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux for The Dog House, and Kibble Pet’s water-free shampoo and wipes for salon-quality fur care. For in-flight entertainment, there are Furzu rope toys.

For more information on VistaPet, please visit www.vistajet.com/pets

– Ends –

Information

VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

Attachment