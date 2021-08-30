Visa Says NFTS Are “Promising Medium for Fan Engagement” By CoinQuora

- Visa (NYSE:) entered the NFT craze by giving a review of the technology that drives NFTs.
- According to Visa, NFTs “emerged as a promising medium for fan engagement.”
- Visa mentioned NFT transactions produced more than $1.5B in the first quarter of 2021.
Visa published a whitepaper assessing the technology behind NFT and how it became a “promising medium for fan engagement”. Visa’s announcement of buying its first NFT—CryptoPunk 7610 was also mentioned alongside the release of the whitepaper.
According to Visa,
When COVID-19 restrictions put a swift and definitive pause on live sports and entertainment, digital technologies led the way in connecting fans worldwide to the brands, teams, and personalities they love. In this context, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as a promising medium for fan engagement.
The whitepaper published last August 23 desc…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.