Visa reportedly aims to integrate Bitcoin payments in Brazil By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Visa reportedly aims to integrate Bitcoin payments in Brazil

In a recent interview with local Brazilian news outlet Seu Dinheiro, Eduardo Abreu, vice president of new business at payments giant Visa (NYSE:), revealed the company’s intentions to integrate crypto assets onto its platform for both payments and as a store of value, including the leading cryptocurrency, (BTC).

Back in March 2021, Visa’s CEO of Brazil, Fernando Teles, introduced the concept of adopting tokenized payments, as well as an application programming interface, or API, designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial institutions and crypto services.