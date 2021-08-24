Visa Joins NFT Mania, Purchases CryptoPunk By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Visa (NYSE:) enters the NFT league with its first-ever NFT purchase.
- The company bought one of the popular CryptoPunk NFTs.
- Visa spent over $150,000 for this acquisition.
Visa is the latest major company to jump into the NFT mania. Seemingly, several big firms are experimenting with NFTs. For instance, CNN, The New York Times, and Fortune magazine have all sold their own NFTs recently.
Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artifacts – from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection. https://t.co/XoPFfwxUiu
— VisaNews (@VisaNews) August 23, 2021
