Visa invests $150,000 in NFT CryptoPunk Asset By Cointelegraph

Visa invests $150,000 in NFT CryptoPunk Asset

Credit card giant Visa (NYSE:) has made a substantial splash on its emergence into the nonfungible token (NFT) space with a $150,000 acquisition of a CryptoPunk, the collective of digital artworks that pioneered the mainstream culture of the space back in 2017. In a blog post announcement released on Monday, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa and self-proclaimed NFT enthusiast, shared his views on the value of purchasing NFT assets in the digital economy, the vast growth of the market in the past few years, as well as Visa’s commercial incentives in this investment. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph