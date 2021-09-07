Visa Gears Up for Cryptocurrency Integration in Brazil By CoinQuora

Visa Gears Up for Cryptocurrency Integration in Brazil



Visa (NYSE:) expressed its intention of accepting bitcoin payments in Brazil

Visa announced it would take its cryptocurrency services to traditional banks in Brazil.

Visa expressed its intention of accepting bitcoin payments in Brazil. The global payments technology company, Visa, has announced it would take its cryptocurrency services to traditional banks in Brazil.

According to Visa, it is working with many crypto companies to bring digital payment cards to the Brazilian market. Also, the company mentioned a possible direct integration of (BTC) in payments.

The firms Visa is working with include Alterbank, Zro Bank, and Rippio, which will let users connect their cryptocurrency cards to bank accounts.

Following that, Eduardo Abreu, Visa’s vice president of new business in Brazil,

