Visa A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Visa (NYSE:) A reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Visa A announced earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Visa A shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.23% from its 52 week high of $252.61 set on July 27. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.

Visa A shares gained 0.35% in after-hours trade following the report.

Visa A follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Visa A’s report follows an earnings beat by Netflix on October 19, who reported EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

Verizon had beat expectations on October 20 with third quarter EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $33.23B.

