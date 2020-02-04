Virus exposes cracks in Chinese supply chains of car manufacturers

The coronavirus provides a lesson on how much the world's car factories revolve around China.
Hyundai, the world's fifth largest automaker, said on Tuesday it was temporarily stopping production lines in its factories in South Korea due to a shortage of Chinese parts.
Hyundai closures, the first inactive factory lines outside of China, could presage much more serious disruptions in the complex networks that supply automotive manufacturers with essential components and materials.
Hyundai said in a statement that it had "decided to suspend its production lines from operating its plants in Korea." The decision is due to interruptions in the supply of parts as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in China. "
Despite President Trump's trade war, the global economy remains highly interconnected and interdependent. Supply chains are finely tuned to deliver parts as needed, so companies do not need to spend money in department stores.
The systems are efficient, but also vulnerable. The coronavirus, which has killed more than 420 people and continues to spread, is testing these supply chains in ways that have never been tested before.
Car manufacturers are especially susceptible to interruptions in the flow of goods because the industry is global and cars are complex products with many precision parts. The extent of the damage is impossible to measure, because nobody knows how long the coronavirus emergency will last and how serious it will be.
Until now, factory closures have not affected the production of cars and parts in North America, where almost all vehicles include at least some Chinese components.
Many manufacturers have inventories of parts to use or expect new shipments that left China before the outbreak, said Dan Hearsch, managing director in automotive and industrial practice at AlixPartners.
"Everyone planned to be inactive for a week, but nobody planned to be inactive for a month," he said. “Manufacturers are worried about depleting their parts inventory, but the question is how long will it last? If it becomes six weeks, eight weeks, 10 weeks, that's a real problem. "
In China, many automotive plants have already closed due to the virus, including factories managed by Hyundai, Tesla, Ford and Nissan. Companies like Volkswagen, Daimler and Continental, a German supplier of electronic products and other components, said they planned to reopen their factories in China next week if they received government authorization.
"The supply chain is on track to be fully functional in time for the start of production, and planned deliveries to customers remain unchanged," Volkswagen said in a statement. Ford, which has two joint ventures in China, plans to resume production there early next week, a spokesman said.
But in the meantime, companies are paying workers to stay at home and keep factories inactive. The closures could last beyond next week if the virus spreads further and the death toll increases.
Additional costs and lost sales affected the auto industry at a particularly bad time. Sales in the United States, Europe and China fell last year due to commercial tensions, and the industry is in the middle of a expensive change to electric cars with autonomous driving technology.
Daimler issued a earnings warning last month, citing legal costs in the United States and other jurisdictions where authorities are investigating possible emission traps.
The virus has also shown how much Chinese car manufacturers depend on sales and growth. China has become the largest car market by far and, until recently, the most dynamic. But even before the virus arrived, an economic slowdown in China had depressed sales.
German car manufacturers are particularly sensitive to what happens in China. Volkswagen sells more cars there than anywhere else, and is also a critical market for BMW and Daimler, the automaker Mercedes-Benz.
"The biggest problem in Wuhan is that nobody is buying a car," said Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, a professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen who follows the automotive industry. "The Germans have the largest risk portfolio in China."
European car manufacturers and suppliers polled Tuesday said they were not experiencing disruptions in factories outside of China, but acknowledged that the situation could change.
"We are watching closely, but at the moment there are no effects," said Saskia Essbauer, a spokesman for BMW. "Supplies are currently insured."
A spokeswoman for French automaker Renault said in an email: "At this stage we have no impact, but supply chain teams are studying the issue closely," Rié Yamane.
And Hyundai "is reviewing several measures to minimize the disruption of its operations, including the search for alternative suppliers in other regions," a spokesman said by email. The company said the suspension schedules would vary according to the assembly line.
Hyundai and its affiliated car manufacturer, Kia, produced 7.2 million cars last year. Hyundai has a worldwide network of factories, including plants in Russia, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Montgomery, Alabama, that are likely to compensate for the loss of production in South Korea.
But the longer the Chinese factories remain closed, the greater the risk that the shortage will affect other manufacturers.
Frequently imported car parts from China include wheels, suspension systems that include shock absorbers and electronic components.
A handful of vehicles are produced in China and exported to the United States. They include the General Motors Buick Envision and the Volvo XC60, both sport utility vehicles. The Ford ExoSport, which is manufactured in India with approximately 15 percent of its parts from China, is also sold in the US market.