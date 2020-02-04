Virus exposes cracks in Chinese supply chains of car manufacturers

The coronavirus provides a lesson on how much the world's car factories revolve around China.

Hyundai, the world's fifth largest automaker, said on Tuesday it was temporarily stopping production lines in its factories in South Korea due to a shortage of Chinese parts.

Hyundai closures, the first inactive factory lines outside of China, could presage much more serious disruptions in the complex networks that supply automotive manufacturers with essential components and materials.

Hyundai said in a statement that it had "decided to suspend its production lines from operating its plants in Korea." The decision is due to interruptions in the supply of parts as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in China. "

Despite President Trump's trade war, the global economy remains highly interconnected and interdependent. Supply chains are finely tuned to deliver parts as needed, so companies do not need to spend money in department stores.