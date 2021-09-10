Virtira Announces the Promotion of Shane Spraggs to the Role of Chief Operating Officer

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtira Consulting Inc., a worldwide leader in providing remote management consulting services, is proud to announce the promotion of Shane Spraggs, PMP, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Shane joined Virtira in April 2020 after a successful 20-year career in operations management with a variety of companies, including Acro Media, and Disney. “Shane Spraggs is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” said Virtira Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cynthia Watson. “Shane’s vast experience in project management, entrepreneurship, and team leadership will allow Viritra to explore new areas of growth and strengthen our mandate to accelerate the success of our partners through unparalleled expertise in cross-functional team performance. Shane is highly respected by our employees, customers, and industry colleagues. I am confident that he will excel in his new role.”

During his tenure with Virtira, Shane has played a vital role in developing and implementing operational processes and strategies that have further solidified Virtira’s position as an indispensable resource for our Fortune 500 customers. “Virtira is a growing company with an exceptional staff and proprietary solutions to solve big problems in organizations of all sizes. I am excited and energized to help lead Virtira during a time when our expertise and services have never been more critical to solving the biggest organizational challenges of our time.”

About Virtira

For over a decade, Virtira Consulting Inc. has been a critical resource for some of the world’s largest companies. Our powerful team of remote experts provides unified project execution, sales support, and thought leadership to help distributed, cross-functional teams get on track, and thrive.

