Home Business Virginia public pension funds seek Bitcoin exposure By BTC Peers

Virginia public pension funds seek Bitcoin exposure By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Virginia public pension funds seek Bitcoin exposure

The Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System (PORS) and Fairfax County Employees’ Retirement System (ERS) are seeking approval to invest directly in an investment fund that provides offerings along with other crypto derivatives.

The two Virginia public pension funds are willing to invest $50 million in a Parataxis Capital Management fund, according to a Bloomberg report.

Both retirement funds came under the spotlight in 2018 when they ventured into the blockchain space. The ERS invested 0.3% ($10 million) of its holdings into the Morgan Creek Blockchain Opportunities Fund while PORS invested 0.8% ($11 million). They followed it up with a $52 million investment the following year.

The majority of the fund will be invested in blockchain firms, with only 15% going into cryptocurrencies themselves.

Since the systems control billions in investment money generated from returns on employee and country contributions, it is easy to understand why they would want some added exposure.

Back in December, JPMorgan (NYSE:) predicted said that pension funds could pull $600 billion into Bitcoin.

PORS is convinced that crypto markets are not showing the true value of cryptocurrencies. The fund’s Chief Investment Officer Katherine Molnar told Bloomberg:

It’s an area that’s going to grow in adoption and interest. We think that it’s inefficient enough, so we think there are some alpha opportunities to take advantage of.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©