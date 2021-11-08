Virgin Pulse Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief People Officer and Client Success Leader

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virgin Pulse , the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced new executive appointments as the company accelerates its commercial business and advances its employee experience and talent development initiatives. Andrew Reeves has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Diane “Di” Holman has joined as the company’s first global Chief People Officer. The company has also promoted Kristen Larson to lead Virgin Pulse’s Client Success team.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“Over the past month, we have made a number of high-caliber hires and continue to promote talent internally as we ramp for growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond. Today, I am pleased to welcome Andrew and Di to our team and congratulate Kristen as she takes on an expanded role within our organization,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Each of these individuals will lead critical functions at a pivotal time for Virgin Pulse. We are on the cusp of closing our best year ever, finalizing our acquisition of Welltok , launching new Homebase for Health ® products and partners to help our clients maximize their health and wellbeing investments, and defining our post-pandemic work culture and employee experience. Building a world-class, client-centric commercial team, continuing to attract great talent in a competitive market, and making Virgin Pulse a best place to work are top priorities for our organization. I am confident that Andrew, Di and Kristen bring the leadership, experience, and vision we need to build on our momentum and accelerate these priorities.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Today’s announcement follows on the heels of Virgin Pulse announcing Rik Thorbecke as Chief Financial Officer and Amit Jain as Chief Technology Officer last month.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading global provider of health and wellbeing solutions designed to drive outcomes and reduce costs by enabling better decision-making across the full care continuum — from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health ® , a personalized ecosystem where Virgin Pulse clients and members can access, navigate and interact with their health, wellbeing and benefits in one, trusted and familiar place, Virgin Pulse’s solutions fuse high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to unify and simplify health and wellbeing. Today, thousands of organizations and over 14 million users in more than 190 countries are using Virgin Pulse to change their lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

press@virginpulse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e046a692-5bef-4dd5-856c-2383de0bf2b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61b1dad7-5660-418e-b440-aa72bc29c326

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b900506d-bb6a-4915-b4da-8cd87cea4af4