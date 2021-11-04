Virgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets By Reuters

(Reuters) – Virgin Money (LON:) UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins.
“We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by significant underlying profit growth,” Chief Executive David Duffy said in a statement.
