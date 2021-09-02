Virgin Galactic to fly Italian Air Force on research mission to space

Article content

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is launching its first commercial research mission named “Unity 23” along with the Italian Air Force to the edge of space, it said on Thursday.

The space travel company has set late September or early October as the time for the mission that will carry three paying crew members from the Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council.

The crew will study the effect on the human body as they move from gravity to a low-gravity atmosphere and provide insights for future spaceflight systems and technologies.