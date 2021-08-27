Virgin Australia to add 9 planes to fleet ahead of expected travel rebound

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SYDNEY — Virgin Australia said on Friday it would add nine Boeing Co 737-800 planes to its fleet from October in preparation for an expected increase in domestic travel as vaccination rates rise and state borders reopen.

The airline said the increased capacity would bring its fleet to 77 planes and help it meet its target of gaining a one-third share of the domestic market, where it competes against Qantas Airways Ltd and Regional Express Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)