Viral Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Attacking Woman Near Infant

A circulating video shows ex-NFL player Zac Stacy brutally attacking a woman by slamming and punching her. The video seems to have originated from a page created by the woman being abused in the clips. Her name is listed as Kris Evans. The Instagram account only has one post on the page, which feature three clips of the attack.

“PLEASE GET THIS MAN BEHIND BARS,” Kris Evans allegedly wrote. “THIS IS ME AND MY SON’S FATHER. He is a former NFL running back Zac Stacy, played for Vanderbilt. Please help me get justice.”

An infant is seen and heard in the clips. He was laying on the couch just a few feet away from the violence. His cries can be heard as his mother is slammed into objects in a living room area.



Per TMZ, the incident occured at the ex-girlfriend’s home this past Saturday. Their sources say Zac became angry during an argument. The woman is heard pleading with Zac as he continuously slaps, punches and launches her around the space. She reportedly called the police immediately after Zac left and filed a restraining order.

This is a developing story.

