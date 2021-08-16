VIQ Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content PHOENIX, Ariz. — VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close today. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 17th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-833-378-1030 (North America toll-free) or +1-236-712-2544 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 3387846. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.