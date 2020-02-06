Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in the Showtime series

%MINIFYHTML0282a218f84608bd9d0eda85f522cf7c11% %MINIFYHTML0282a218f84608bd9d0eda85f522cf7c12%

Viola Davis has been leveraged to play a key role in an upcoming one-hour showtime drama titled "First ladies". The "How to escape the murder"The star will represent former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, wife of Barack Obama.

According to Variety, the program will present a behind-the-scenes look at the experiences of women who have had the title of First Lady of the USA. UU. The first season will focus on the stories of Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

In addition to starring, Davis will serve as executive producer for the series that received a direct serial order through the network. The program comes from the writer Aaron Cooley (novels "Four seats: a thriller of the Supreme Court", "The Guns of Ridgewood"), JuVee Productions of Davis and Julius Tennon, Cathle Schulman & # 39; s Welle Entertainment ("Otherness"), Gaspin Media by Jeff Gaspin ("The best of L.A.") and Brad Kaplan ("The intruder").

Cooley writes the next project, which takes place in the east wing of the White House. That is where many of the most shocking and changing decisions in the world of history have been hidden from view, taken by the first charismatic, complex and dynamic ladies of the United States. The program aims to show the curtain on the personal and political life of our most enigmatic heroes.

"Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exerted a remarkable influence, not only on the leaders of the nation but on the country itself," said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks.

She added: "& # 39; First ladies & # 39; fits perfectly inside the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama it's a dream come true, and we couldn't have more luck having his extraordinary talent to help launch this series. "