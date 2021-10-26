Viola Davis Reacts To Annalise Keating Walking TikToks

Any fan of the series knows that Annalise Keating is an ICON.
HOWEVER! It all came to a head when Viola Davis acknowledged that she know what y’all are doing on the internet!
“‘Cause I know y’all talk about me walking around in my heels, and that’s a lil’ fucked up of y’all…[laughs]”
Live footage of me watching this video:
Anyway, Viola knows what y’all are doing, but she finds it funny, so you’re not gonna be on the receiving end of Annalise’s wrath.
