Viola Davis Reacts To Annalise Keating Walking TikToks

Bradly Lamb
The year is 2014 — I’m a sophomore in college, sitting in my dorm room, as me and my roommates watch the iconic series premiere of How to Get Away With Murder:


ABC

“Good morning. I don’t know what terrible things you’ve done in your life up to this point, but clearly your karma’s out of balance to get assigned to my class. I’m Professor Annalise Keating, and this is Criminal Law 100. Or, as I prefer to call it…how to get away with murder.” Still gives me chills every time. 

Any fan of the series knows that Annalise Keating is an ICON.


ABC

Like, if I ever need a lawyer, I want it to be AK. Idc that she’s fictional — she gets the job done. 

However, Gen-Z has gotten wind of HTGAWM and have only clued in on one thing: AK’s walk.

Like, it’s all with love, but it’s still hilarious:

HOWEVER! It all came to a head when Viola Davis acknowledged that she know what y’all are doing on the internet!


Twitter: @violadavis

“‘Cause I know y’all talk about me walking around in my heels, and that’s a lil’ fucked up of y’all…[laughs]”

Live footage of me watching this video:

Anyway, Viola knows what y’all are doing, but she finds it funny, so you’re not gonna be on the receiving end of Annalise’s wrath.

