Vinny Guadagnino Talks ‘Double Shot At Love’ Season 3 – Hollywood Life

Ahead of the season 3 premiere of ‘Double Shot At Love’ we caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D about what to expect from the latest installment.

Vinny Guadagnino is looking for love once again on season three of Double Shot At Love. After his best friend, Pauly D, met his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, on the show’s second season, Vinny decided to give the process a third try himself. “As long as I’m single, I’m ready to try it again as many times as possible,” Vinny admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It may be a place you end up meeting the person of your dreams, or it just may not be. I had all these people around me trying to help me out, so I’m going to accept it and go for the ride.”

From the get-go, Vinny knew what he was looking for, and he was lucky enough to have a group of women who fit the bill on season three. “A lot of these women did have those qualities that were specifically matched up to me,” Vinny admitted. “A lot of people who I got along with, they liked to workout [like me]. I like someone who cooks, someone who is goal-oriented and driven, and someone who can just hang with my entire lifestyle was very important to me. I was pleasantly surprised. I’m intellectual but I’m also ratchet at the same time, and I kind of look for someone like that. A lot of these women were like that.”

A different aspect of this season will be that Vinny has Pauly and Nikki by his side as mentors. “I was sort of the wingwoman for Vinny,” Nikki explained. “It was good to have my insight there. I could go back to the girls if they were feeling a certain way about not having enough time with him, or if Vinny felt he wasn’t hearing much from one girl. It was a lot of going back and forth and being the middleman, but it was cool.”