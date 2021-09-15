Vinny Guadagnino Talks ‘Double Shot At Love’ Season 3 – Hollywood Life

Ahead of the season 3 premiere of ‘Double Shot At Love’ we caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D about what to expect from the latest installment.
Vinny Guadagnino is looking for love once again on season three of Double Shot At Love. After his best friend, Pauly D, met his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, on the show’s second season, Vinny decided to give the process a third try himself. “As long as I’m single, I’m ready to try it again as many times as possible,” Vinny admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It may be a place you end up meeting the person of your dreams, or it just may not be. I had all these people around me trying to help me out, so I’m going to accept it and go for the ride.”
A different aspect of this season will be that Vinny has Pauly and Nikki by his side as mentors. “I was sort of the wingwoman for Vinny,” Nikki explained. “It was good to have my insight there. I could go back to the girls if they were feeling a certain way about not having enough time with him, or if Vinny felt he wasn’t hearing much from one girl. It was a lot of going back and forth and being the middleman, but it was cool.”
Plus, Nikki got to give Vinny and Pauly the gossip about what was going on between the women behind-the-scenes. “We never got the other side of what was going on when we would leave the room before,” Pauly explained. “We didn’t know who was fighting with who and what was the real drama. She could get that and report it back to us.” Although Nikki admittedly “felt bad” for spilling secrets, she knew it was part of the job. “I played my part,” she said. “I tried to balance being there for the girls, but also being there for Vinny.”