Vinny Guadagnino Hosts Talent Show & Gets Heckled On ‘Jersey Shore’ – Hollywood Life

It’s time for Vinny Guadagnino’s talent show on the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ but in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, things get off to a rough start for the Keto Guido!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s birthday celebration in the Poconos continues on the Aug. 19 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Last week, she got her first surprise when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed up, and this week, she’ll be treated to a talent show hosted by Vinny Guadagnino. In an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, Vinny prepares to hit the stage, but keeps getting distracted by a drunk Snooki. “Nicole won’t leave me alone,” he complains. “I don’t need this stress right before I’m about to go onstage.”

From the get-go, the roommates give Vinny a hard time. “Vin, you look horrible!” Nicole tells him backstage. Before he even gets to the podium, the rest of the cast is heckling him from their seats at the dinner table. With comments about his outfit and more, they definitely don’t hold back, and once he is onstage, the food throwing begins. “Being in front of my roommates and trying to perform comedy, it’s kind of the ultimate training camp,” Vinny admits. “So, at this point, I’m immune to getting things thrown at me. I keep going. I don’t even flinch.”

Despite the jeers from the crowd, Vinny begins his speech. “Let’s get this thing started,” he says. “I’d like to welcome you to the First Annual Jersey Shore Poconos Talent Show, hosted by Vinny Guadagnino. I’m Vinny Guadagnino, New York Times best-selling author, world famous Chippendales stripper, star of the TV screen and TikTok.” He flashes a smile as he lists his accolades, but his roommates are not having it. “Boooo, you suck!” Deena Cortese chants.

The Jersey Shore cast mates are certainly not shy about roasting each other, and they definitely are not holding back from letting Vinny have it! We’ll have to see if he’s able to win them over with the rest of his talent show on this week’s episode of Jersey Shore, though. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.