Vinny & Erika Fight & He Calls Her Wrong Name – Hollywood Life

Vinny Guadagnino is in the dog house on ‘Double Shot At Love’! While indulging in improv with all the remaining women, Vinny accidentally calls Erika by another contestant’s name in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

The Nov. 11 episode of Double Shot At Love features Vinny Guadagnino having some fun while doing improvisation exercises with the women. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, things are off to a great start as Vinny does skits with Kayla Penoli and Peyton Freestone. However, things start to fall apart when Erika Devito takes her spot on the stage with Vinny!

For their first skit, Erika gives Vinny a hilarious makeover, and is left cracking up. “Vinny, I don’t know if red hair and curls is your style man, I’m sorry!” she laughs. Their next task is to act out Erika introducing Vinny to her family for the first time. “I’m Vinny, I’m Kayla’s boyfriend,” Vinny says, to start out the segment. Erika laughs at first, but is quickly horrified as someone yells out, “That’s not Kayla!”

Vinny tries to cover it up by insisting that Erika could’ve been “anybody” because it’s an improv exercise. “Don’t ever call me Kayla again,” Erika tells him, while making her way back to her seat. “I get this is improv, but you could’ve used any name that was wrong,” Erika says in a confessional. “And why did you use Kayla’s name for me?!” After processing what happened, Erika gets up from her seat and storms out of the room, slamming the door behind her. “Wow, I’m in trouble,” Vinny says. “I’m in trouble.”

Meanwhile, Kayla isn’t too upset about the situation. “I’m kind of just like….ooop!” she admits. “I just think that Vinny said the wrong name because he’s thinking of me.” In a confessional, Vinny confirms that this is the truth. “Bro, what did you do?!” Pauly D asks him, to which Vinny responds, “The name Kayla was just on my mind!”

We’ll have to wait and see if this is the nail in the coffin for Vinny and Erika’s relationship, though. New episodes of Double Shot at Love air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.