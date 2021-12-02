Vin Diesel’s Daughter Was Meadow Walker’s Maid Of Honor

“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.”
Earlier this week, the Fast & Furious star paid tribute to his late costar Paul Walker in a touching Instagram post.
Not only did he reflect on his brotherly relationship with Paul but also revealed that their daughters, Hania and Meadow, now share a similar bond.
“You always knew when something was on my mind…I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me,” Vin wrote.
He continued, “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”
Eight years after Paul’s untimely passing, Vin says he’s still impacted by their relationship and is reminded of it often — especially by their daughters.
In fact, Vin revealed that Paul’s daughter Meadow asked his 13-year-old daughter Hania to be the Maid of Honor in her recent wedding.
“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” Vin shared.
He concluded, “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”
