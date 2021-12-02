Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Vin Diesel's Daughter Was Meadow Walker's Maid Of Honor

by Bradly Lamb
“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.”

I never though that Vin Diesel could make me tear up…but here we are.

Earlier this week, the Fast & Furious star paid tribute to his late costar Paul Walker in a touching Instagram post.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Not only did he reflect on his brotherly relationship with Paul but also revealed that their daughters, Hania and Meadow, now share a similar bond.

“You always knew when something was on my mind…I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me,” Vin wrote.


Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

He continued, “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”

Eight years after Paul’s untimely passing, Vin says he’s still impacted by their relationship and is reminded of it often — especially by their daughters.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation

“It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith,” Vin wrote. 

In fact, Vin revealed that Paul’s daughter Meadow asked his 13-year-old daughter Hania to be the Maid of Honor in her recent wedding.

“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” Vin shared.

He concluded, “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”


Peter Wafzig / Getty Images

You can read Vin Diesel’s entire message here.

