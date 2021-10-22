Vin Diesel Walks Meadow Walker Down Aisle For Her Wedding – Hollywood Life

Meadow Walker has married Louis Thornton-Allan! Her godfather Vin Diesel reportedly walked her down the aisle in place of her late father Paul, who died in 2013.

Meadow Walker is married! The 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed on Friday, Oct. 22 that she and her partner Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot, sharing endearing footage from the beachfront ceremony at the Dominican Republic. According to E! News, Meadow’s godfather Vin Diesel, who starred opposite her father in the Fast & Furious franchise, walked her down the aisle.

The model shared a black and white clip from the stunning festivities on Instagram on Friday, which could be seen HERE. Vin and Paul’s co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance. She could be seen giving Meadow a big hug in the clip. There’s also footage of Vin and Meadow preparing to walk down the aisle as they’re joined by Vin’s eldest daughter Hania Riley, 13, whom he shares with longtime partner Paloma Jiménez.

For the intimate wedding ceremony, Meadow wore a custom white backless Givenchy dress with a halter neck. She completed the timeless look with a subtle veil. Meadow accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and her custom Eduardo Saggese of Eclat Jewels engagement ring. Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams told Vogue that he wanted to design a gown that “really let her personality shine through.”

“My good friend Meadow is already the most beautiful person inside and out, so I wanted to really let her personality shine through with the simplest, most modern of bridal gowns in silk cady, with a pure hourglass shape; a halter neck; and an edgy, backless design anchored by a simple strap. We kept the train minimalistic,” he told the magazine. “And the veil was so ethereal, it was barely there, which kept the focus on her beautiful eyes; face; and natural, statuesque glamour.”

The wedding took place earlier this month. Meadow told Vogue of the intimate ceremony, “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.” The model first announced her engagement in August, about a month after going Instagram official with her actor beau, sharing an Instagram clip of herself with her ring.