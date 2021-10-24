Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow Walker Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day 

When they say the “Fast & Furious” cast is like a real family, they truly mean it. Recently, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, tied the knot, and his friend and “Fast & Furious,” co-star Vin Diesel was there to walk Meadow down the aisle for her special day.

On Friday, Meadow shared photos from her recent nuptials to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and one of the photos she shared was of her and Vin as they began to make their way down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

Meadow talked with Vogue about her wedding, which took place in the Dominican Republic earlier this month and said, “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

She shared that Loius popped the big question after they had spent some time apart due to the pandemic. She had been working in Europe, and Louis was in New York at the time. He flew to London to surprise her, and as they spent time with his family, he ended up popping the big question.

“After spending more time with his family in England, he couldn’t wait for the ring we had been thinking of designing and proposed with a ring I had been given on set that day. It was so sentimental and sweet. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” said Meadow.

Next month will officially mark eight years since Paul Walker’s passing. At the time of his death, he was in the middle of filming “Fast & Furious 7,” which was later released in 2015.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

