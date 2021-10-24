Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Down The Aisle

I’m not crying, you’re crying.
In an interview with Vogue, the 22-year-old said, “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”
But my absolute favorite part of all this is that Vin Diesel was the one to walk Meadow down the aisle!
One of the main themes of the Fast and Furious franchise is family – not just blood relatives, but the family we choose for ourselves.
So it made my heart swell to think of Paul’s best friend stepping in for him on his daughter’s wedding day.
Oh great, here come the waterworks!
Congratulations to Meadow and Louis!
