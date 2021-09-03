Vin Diesel Son Hints At Next Fast And Furious Movie Name

“That excitement is real… the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi-generational saga,” he wrote.
“10… the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle,” the Chronicles of Riddick actor continued.
“So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey,” he added. “Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you.”
In the movie, Vincent plays a younger version of Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, and the actor thanked director Justin Lin for making it happen.
“We’ve been making these movies for so long, that every time one of my children were born, I was usually working on a Fast & Furious movie,” he previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
“So the director and the cast all have their own relationship with my children. And it was [Lin’s] idea for my son to play young Dom.”
The film’s 10th installment is expected to hit theaters in April 2023. There’s no word on what it’ll be called as yet, but it looks like the director is aiming for FX.
