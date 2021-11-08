Vin Diesel Sends Message To Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson About Reprising His Role For The 10th ‘Fast & Furious’ Film 

The “Fast & Furious” franchise will soon come to an end, and it looks like Vin Diesel is making sure all of the key characters are present for the finale.

On Sunday, Vin penned an open message to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he encouraged him to make a return to the franchise.

In his message, Vin said, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the issues between Vin and Dwayne date back to 2016 when they had a disagreement on the set of “The Fate of the Furious,” which is also known as F8. Dwayne ended up calling out Vin on social media after the matter.

His character Luke Hobbs would later have his own spinoff film, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which was released in 2019.

Vin spoke of their falling out back in June during an interview with Men’s Health, and said that it came from a moment of tough love, as he tackled his role as a producer during their last film together. Dwayne responded to Vin’s interview and said to THR, “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

At the moment, Dwayne has not responded to Vin’s social media post.

