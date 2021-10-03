VIMworld Launches Its Own Discord Server By CoinQuora

- VIMworld announces the launch of its community Discord Server.
- The Discord server will offer the VIMfam a place to bond over non-VeChain topics.
- VIMworld declares $5,000 in prizes to celebrate the launch.
The VIMworld community is bustling! VIMworld — VeChain’s original NFT project announces they have launched their new Discord server. To celebrate the launch of the Discord Server, VIMworld readies over $5550 worth of prizes to reward VIM members.
Congratulations to VIMworld, VeChains original NFT project, on launching their new Discord server! Head on over and join now for the chance to win over $5,000 in prizes!https://t.co/ywdq4CxVSy https://t.co/BYrcpvB7fg
— VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial)
