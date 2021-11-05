Vietnam’s VinFast eyes over $200 million capital investments in California By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Laborers work in VinFast’s factory in Hai Phong City, Vietnam, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Friday it will make over $200 million in capital investments and place its U.S. headquarter in California as part of its plan to expand operation in North America.

VinFast, the automobile arm of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, became the country’s first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

It is aiming to debut in the U.S. with two battery electric SUVs and inaugurate 60 showrooms across the country next year, the company said.

VinFast has said it will keep an eye on the possibility of a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR