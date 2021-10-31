Vietnam’s VietJet signs $400-million deal with Rolls-Royce By Reuters

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s VietJet Aviation on Sunday signed a $400-million contract with Rolls-Royce (OTC:) for the provision of aircraft engines and services, the budget airline said.
The deal for the Trent-700 engines for widebody aircraft was signed in Edinburgh at the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is heading to Glasgow to attend the United Nations COP26 summit, the airline said in a statement.
