Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways to sign $2 bln deal with GE for engines on Boeing jets

HANOI — Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday.

The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement.

The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline’s wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.