Vietnam willing to share information with China for its bid to join CPTPP By Reuters

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam said on Thursday it is willing to share its experience and information with China for the world’s second largest economy’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
“The CPTPP is an open free trade agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.
