Vietnam leads crypto adoption in Finder’s 27-country survey By Cointelegraph

Vietnam leads crypto adoption in Finder’s 27-country survey

Emerging economies like Vietnam, India and Indonesia are leading the charge when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption, underscoring important use cases for digital assets tied to remittances and financial inclusion. Finder’s survey of 42,000 people across 27 countries revealed that Vietnam had the highest adoption rate, with 41% of respondents claiming they had purchased cryptocurrency. Twenty percent of Vietnamese said they had purchased (BTC), which was the highest among all countries polled. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph